May is certainly a transitional month, weather wise, in Galveston County. Overnight temperatures in the 70’s and highs in the 80’s become common during the month as cool fronts lose their punch and intrusions of cool, dry air are often weak and relatively infrequent as the month unfolds.
By the end of the month, the average low temperature at the coast will be in the mid-70’s and the average high in the mid-80’s, while inland the lows will typically be in the low-70’s and high temperatures in the upper-80’s. This, combined with ample humidity, will definitely provide a hint of the coming summer heat as we move through the month. Along that line, May also represents the last month before we enter what I call the Gulf Coast’s “fifth season” — hurricane season.
Looking at this year, April, 2018’s weather was near ideal, with temperatures running slightly below normal in the County and a number of days with bright sun and low humidity levels, thanks the frequent passage of spring cold fronts. The only fly in this ointment was the fact that the fairly dry conditions we have experienced for much of this year continued, leaving the County with below normal rainfall as we move into May.
So specifically what weather can we expect as we move into the first week or two of May?
The overall outlook is for near normal temperatures and below normal rainfall for the next couple of weeks. Mild to warm temperatures will prevail much of this week, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the 80’s. We will see a chance of rain late this week into the first half of the weekend as upper-level disturbances track across the region and a weak cold front reaches the coast and drifts offshore. Unfortunately, the best chances for rain will be off to our north and west. However, the front should provide a brief spell of lower humidity levels by Sunday into early Tuesday.
• Days 1-7 Quantitative Precipitation Forecasts
Looking further ahead, normal to slightly warmer than average temperatures, should prevail through Mid-May along with fairly dry conditions. The latest GPS model does hint at some fairly decent rainfall by the second weekend of May, but this has to be viewed as speculative at this point in time.
Speaking of rain, May is a strange month for precipitation. While the long-term average is a robust 4.32 inches, monthly rainfall amounts have varied widely over time with six May’s having close to 10” or more of rain, while twelve May’s ended with less than 0.25”.
• Galveston's Top 10 wettest, driest, warmest, and coolest Mays
Certainly I hope this May turns out wetter than May, 1918, which received only 0.22” of rain for the entire month!
