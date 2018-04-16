LOCAL GOLF RESULTS
Bayou Golf Club
1st Place: Rick Wegman, John DuRee, Les Flynn, Bill Marshall (61)
2nd Place: Jim Muntzel, Loren Lance, David Alexander, Cliff Robinson (63)
Beacon Lakes Scramble
1st Place: Walter Burton, J.B. Brown, Mike Oldham, Nestor Sambilay, Abel Guajardo (57)
2nd Place: Marc Napier, Gary Davis, Edward Thielepape, Gordon Baty, Curtis Hughes (61)
A $420 Skin will be on the line next week.
