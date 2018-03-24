Thousands crowd Gulf Greyhound Park in La Marque for the annual Big Ass Crawfish Bash on Saturday. Live music filled ears while people consumed all-you-can-eat crawfish from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. In 2017, the Big Ass Crawfish Bash was awarded a Guinness World Record for being the world’s largest crawfish bash with 58,000 pounds of crawfish cooked in eight hours. It broke the record for the largest crawfish boil, but it also helped raise more than $126,000 for organizations like Camp Hope, Special Olympics, local education foundations and other nonprofits. This year had more vendors, entertainment for children and crawfish.
— Kelsey Walling
