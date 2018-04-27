Jack and Angela Crummett celebrated their 60th — count ‘em — 60th wedding anniversary with a renewal of their vows at Sacred Heart followed by a luncheon at Shrimp & Stuff. All but three grandchildren were on hand for the fun. Their five children; Karen Crummett-Sawyer husband Frank, Jack Crummett and wife Holly, John Crummett, Camille Bivens husband David, Chris Crummett and wife Kim, all stood as witnesses at the church.
Happy Birthday to Garvin O’Neil, Michael Gaertner, Jamie Newman, Ed Muncey, Debbie Shabot, Cityshot Brian Maxwell, Debbie Vassallo, Trey Apffel, Joan Hyatt, 92-year-old Connie “Honey” Schulz, Larry Patton, Sally Mihovil, Henry Boening, Carlos Pena, Gerry Levin Hornstein, Phillip Duggins, Jonathan Zendeh Del, Lori Martorell Fickessen, Ruth Finkelstein and Stephanie Beall.
