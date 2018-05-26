The prestigious Club 25 motored their way up the road to Killlen’s Steakhouse for an evening of fun and frivolity. In the merry group we found Ed and Lavinia Bircher; Fred Burns and Dianne McDonough; Fred and Kim Raschke and Club Veep Steve and Gretchen Schulz. Enjoying the company and the delicious steak dinner were Don and Danna Sparks, Larry and Darlene Walters and Larry and Maureen Patton. Dr. Gwyn Richardson and Club Prez Randy Garcia organized the whole trip with a lot of help from the Raschkes and the Schulzs.
Club officers are Prez Randy Garcia, Veep Kim Raschke and Nancy Hughes secretary.
The United Way Galveston County Mainland (UWGCM) is hosting a Dr. Seuss Summer Reading Camp June 19, 20, and 21. The grades are pre-K, kindergarten, first, second and third grades. The goal of the camp is to help reduce summer learning loss by making books more readily available to low-income families and to teach children reading is fun. UWGCM needs helpers each day (two helpers per grade level) to read to the kids, make sure they have supplies for various activities (crayons, paper, etc.) and other general “monitoring” activities. If you would like to volunteer, contact Shannon Burke, Executive Director, Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters at 409-763-4638 or 409-765-9886 www.mentorsgc.org by June 1.
Happy Birthday to Maryellen LeDuc, Elizabeth Gutierrez Bennett, Mary Maxwell, Gloria Micheletti, Kevin Bartram, Nannette Olguin Smith, Catharine Conlon-Townsend, Susan Worthen, Georgia Saracco Meyer, Tamara Mitchell Ostermeyer, Judy Slocum McGrory, Anne Doyle Charpentier, Camille Termini Loftin, K. Ball Withers, Janice Simon, Michael Alan Basham, Jackie Rourke Westerdahl, Heather Weiss, Kathy Van Dewalli, Martha Evans King, Jan Johnson, Tom Schwenk, Kevin Katz, Suzanne Pauls McClure, Riondo’s Don McClaugherty, Carolyn Adler Copeland and Lisa McKuehne.
