The whimsical title of Rule 12 belies the serious issues Dr. Jordan Peterson reflects upon in his final chapter of 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos. Petting a cat unless you suffer from ailurophobia, the fear of cats, can be a soothing touchpoint amidst the inevitable suffering and unexplainable tragedies of life. Petting a dog is comforting too, though the difference between the two is remarkable. Dogs seem pretty much civilized and adapted to cohabiting with humans. Cats, on the other hand, seem merely to tolerate us and are often anti-social. If you called to a cat on the street, it is highly likely that it would just ignore you or run the other way. They socialize and are friendly on their own terms and compared to dogs, might be considered only semi-domesticated.
Dr. Peterson uses this story to illustrate how paying attention to the small items of life, a cup of good coffee, a sunrise, the fragrance of a rose, or petting an animal can help us re-center, laugh, and regroup. He admires how tough and resilient we humans are, how we cope by repairing what is in disorder, improving what we are already doing well and making it better. All these are testimonies to our abilities, even in the worst of times, to see the good in Being.
Those that lose belief in the value of Being create a personal and communal hell in which their own lives as well as those of others have no ultimate purpose. They go onto to be killers on a massive scale like Hitler, Stalin, and Mao, or on a smaller scale like so many terrorists, bombers, and shooters who range our world with their dark shadow selves replacing their unshared humanity.
Peterson’s own daughter suffered greatly from juvenile rheumatoid arthritis which started manifesting when she was only three years old. Multiple medications, hospitalizations, surgeries, and physiotherapies followed to remove many of the normalcies of childhood and adolescence. He and his wife might have spiraled into despair, blaming the unjustness of Being or God, and entered into their own version of Hades. Instead, they brought spirit, hope, and positive parenting into the situation and despite their own tremendous grief at having to see their child suffer, strengthened their marriage and family through the ordeals.
Families can and ought play that role. I shared the following quote from 12 Rules after we had attended the funeral of a family member who died “too young.”
“We must therefore commiserate in our grief. We must come together in the face of the tragedy of existence. Our families can be the living room with the fireplace that is cozy and welcoming and warm while the storms of winter rage outside.”
So take time to pet a cat if you encounter one on the street. Notice all the good, big and small in a world wherein the roar of bad things seems so deafening at times. In choosing to do just that one brave and personal act, you improve yourself, the lives of those around you, and do your part to be an antidote to chaos.
