WEEKLY LOCAL GOLF RESULTS

Moody Gardens Golf Course

Thursday cash game

Individual net: John Termini (64)

Individual gross: Zach Furrh (70)

Team net: John Termini, Michael Moore, Hal Gregory

Skins: Joe Russo, Richard Gonzales, Ray Chapman

Proximity: Richard Gonzales, Kyle Holmes

Beacon Lakes Golf Club

Hole-in-one: April 4 by Clint Carlin at the par-3 15th hole, 92 yards, 9-iron

Senior scramble: first place (61)- Darwin Crawford, Pete Finn, Gordon Baty, Hector Gongora, Doug Holt; second place (63)- Paul Cornwell, J.B. Brown, Danny Sturma, Mike Oldham

