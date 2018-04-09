WEEKLY LOCAL GOLF RESULTS
Moody Gardens Golf Course
Thursday cash game
Individual net: John Termini (64)
Individual gross: Zach Furrh (70)
Team net: John Termini, Michael Moore, Hal Gregory
Skins: Joe Russo, Richard Gonzales, Ray Chapman
Proximity: Richard Gonzales, Kyle Holmes
Beacon Lakes Golf Club
Hole-in-one: April 4 by Clint Carlin at the par-3 15th hole, 92 yards, 9-iron
Senior scramble: first place (61)- Darwin Crawford, Pete Finn, Gordon Baty, Hector Gongora, Doug Holt; second place (63)- Paul Cornwell, J.B. Brown, Danny Sturma, Mike Oldham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.