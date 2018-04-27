I proudly and confidently support incumbents Charlie Pond, Jay Cunningham and Page Rander in their bids for re-election to the Clear Creek ISD board.
I am very grateful for the sometimes tough decisions the board and professional staff have made in order to ensure that my children and their classmates get the finest education possible.
All of the incumbents are in their positions not with some hidden agenda or with an ulterior motive. Rather, they are there with the best of intentions and for all the right reasons — to serve the needs of our children.
I see a solid group that makes tough decisions and is always available to explain what they do. They are more than willing to answer inquiries and meet with parents or members of the community.
We all must remember that we may not always get the answer that we want but are at least blessed with a highly responsive board that is absolutely transparent in its decision-making process.
None of these individuals have given us any cause to doubt their ability, and I strongly urge all voters to re-elect Charlie Pond, Jay Cunningham and Page Rander to the CCISD board.
Karl Wankowicz
League City
