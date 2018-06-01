The Board of St. Vincent’s House met recently at the home of Board President Bonnie Farmer to bid farewell to Bishop Jeff Fisher who had been board chair, representing the Episcopal Diocese of Texas for the past 6 years. Taking his place is Bishop Hector Monterroso, who arrived in Texas last July from Costa Rica. Bishop Hector was instrumental in founding a facility much like St. Vincent’s in Costa Rica, which became the model for social service delivery throughout his country. Also welcomed to the St. Vincent’s family is Lisa Odom, the newly chosen executive director, who begins work June 4.
Happy Birthdays to Julie Hicks, Jimmy Puccetti, Jill Pehnke, Melvyn Schreiber, Mickey Wayne Naschke, Pam Gabriel, Sheryl Rozier, Joyce Ekelund, Dancie Perugini Ware, Susan Ware, Rory Beall, April Felts Pinkham, KILE’s Lou Muller, Kelly Hejtmancik, Lynn Arena, Margo Nelson Crowder.
Happy Anniversary to Gary and Michelle McCormick Kaufman and to Adrienne and Bix Rathbun.
