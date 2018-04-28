GALVESTON
Organizers of the first-ever Third Coast Music Festival that began Thursday and ends today were calling the event, which offered 50 performances from more than 40 musical acts, a success.
“We are thrilled with it so far,” event co-producer Will Wright said.
The majority of the concerts were held in venues downtown and the Galveston Island Beach Revue was a centerpiece for the event’s festivities Saturday. The revue featured the Bathing Beauties contest, a hot rod show and the From Bach To Rock event — starring girls and boys aged 10 to 14 performing rock songs.
Ticketed shows ran from 6:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Thursday night through Saturday, with additional shows scheduled today from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The turnout was solid and the festival’s start Thursday night was actually moderately busy, Wright said.
Wright, however, didn’t immediately provide an estimated number of tickets sold to the event.
The Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau staff worked on marketing for the event. Staff estimated marketing costs at more than $124,000, park board officials said.
The event was successful in attracting visitors from states like New York and Denver, Wright said.
“It has definitely garnered out-of-state-visitors,” he said. “We had a couple fly down from New York. We had another visitor come in from Denver.”
But most of the visitors were locals or from the Houston area, which was in line with what organizers expected, Wright said.
The Galveston Island Beach Revue seemed interesting and worth attending, Texas City resident Neal Ferguson said.
“I decided to check this out,” he said. “It’s pretty good. The car show is a little small, though.”
If continued next year, the festival will take place on the island again because it’s a distinctive spot for hosting large amounts of people, Wright said.
“There wouldn’t be any desire to do it anywhere else,” Wright said. “The island has its own allure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.