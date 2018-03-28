Easter is all about grace and The Grand will be offering a post-Easter, traveling Broadway treat titled, 'Amazing Grace' at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 14.
The production tracks the dramatic story of John Newton, the one-time slave trader, navy deserter and beggar who turned priest and poet and composer. This is recreated by a former Philadelphia beat cop named Christopher Smith who worked in collaboration with playwright Arthur Giron.
Newton, whose self-characterization was that of an "old African blasphemer," understood better than most the true and insidious nature of sin from the Christian perspective and, thus, the great need for grace, or God’s unmerited favor.
“I wrote 'Amazing Grace' to touch one of deepest desires we have as people, to be loved in spite of our faults,” said Smith. “John Newton's story of how a truly wretched individual finds forgiveness is just as important today as when it happened.”
Smith added that he was drawn to Newton’s story because it represented universal, spiritual themes.
“'Amazing Grace' brings together people of many different backgrounds and faiths,” he said. “In a time when people have a hard time agreeing on anything, this story has the power to heal divisions.”
And like Newton, Smith was a practicing and even promotional atheist before he came to faith.
“My own experience of finding God in the midst of my own storms really helped me appreciate John's experience of redemption,” Smith said. “Now, I believe that audiences in Galveston will leave The Grand with a deeper appreciation for God's love and for this man who wrote one of the world's most important songs.”
Writing a musical may not have been easy, but for actor Jacob Shipley, who plays John Newton, portraying the old pre-conversion Newton was really rough work.
“I actually found it hard to reconcile myself with the first half of John’s story because the way he views the world, as if it is out to get him, and the way he views a whole race of people, is so against how I choose to live my life,” Shipley said. “It is a bit of a relief when we come to the transformation because I can, in my own small way, start to help heal the world from the horrors he caused and others continue to cause.”
Spoiler alert for those fortunate enough to snag tickets: The musical ends with everyone, including the audience, singing the title tune.
“When we sing ‘Amazing Grace’ at the end of the show, without fail the audience joins in and there is a beautiful moment of coming together for us all,” Shipley added. “It has really helped solidify that living a life based in love and understanding for my fellow humans is the way to go.”
We’ve not seen the musical, but Jennifer Farrar, writing for the Associate Press, has.
“A serious musical with epic themes doesn't come to Broadway that often,” she wrote. “The refreshing new show 'Amazing Grace’ admirably covers slavery, abolition, sedition and spiritual themes in 1740s England and Africa, complete with spirited acting and inspirational ballads and anthems.”
Preview: A national faith-based group has dedicated itself to long-haul Harvey relief. Meet them and the folks they have helped in next week’s Our Faith.
