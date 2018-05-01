The food industry has finally caught on to the idea that not everyone is cooking for a crowd. Supermarket shelves now offer cooked rice and pasta in single-serving cups, one-cup desserts, and mini-loaves of bread. There are even “personal size” watermelons and tiny pineapples perfect for one person.
It’s not surprising that the number of single-serve products is growing: according to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are now more than 35 million Americans living alone. While not all of them are cooking at home, it’s safe to say that many of them are, and it’s not always easy. Doing the math to reduce a recipe from yielding four servings to one can result in some divisions that are hard to calculate, like half an egg or one fourth of a pinch of salt. The ready-made alternatives, like those cake-in-a-mug mixes, aren’t as healthy as cooking with fresh ingredients.
Fortunately, many cookbook authors have risen to the challenge, creating recipes for one serving and offering plenty of encouragement for the solo chef. Jenni Ferrari-Adler, author of “Alone in the Kitchen with an Eggplant,” points out that cooking for one can be a boon for an adventurous cook, since there won’t be an audience judging the dishes that pushed the envelope a little too far. “Freedom to be more experimental can only improve your skills as a cook, even if it’s a lesson in what doesn’t work,” she writes.
One deterrent to cooking fresh food for one can be the difficulty of finding small quantities of the needed ingredients. Most grocery stores with butcher counters will be able to sell one chicken breast or half-pound of ground meat, even if they have to break open a bigger package to do so. Deli counters can sell single slices of meat and cheese, so if a recipe calls for a small amount of ham or cheese, the deli will be the first stop.
The bulk bins will be the next stop. They are an overlooked opportunity for all cooks to pick up a small quantity of a new ingredient, rather than buying an entire package for a one-time dish, but especially helpful for solo cooks. Most bulk-food sections have spices as well.
Farm stands and farmers markets are also amenable to selling just a handful of lettuce or green vegetables, or even selling eggs by the half dozen.
For some ingredients, small quantities may not be available, and nutritionist Rebecca Katz suggests that an occasional “theme week” will help to work through the surplus. Mexican week offers multiple meals that will use up a package of chorizo or tortillas, and Mediterranean ingredients like olives and feta cheese can be used in different ways over a period of several days.
Ferrari-Adler is a big fan of toaster ovens, and suggests getting one that does as many functions as possible, including toasting and broiling. The smaller oven saves cleanup time and doesn’t generate as much heat in the kitchen, a big plus as we head into summer.
