The Grand 1894 Opera House bedazzled the SRO crowd as it entered Edna’s Room (our answer to Shubert’s Alley) for cocktails and mingling before the big show, the Grand’s Community Enrichment Award honoring the lovely Gina Spagnola, she equally bedazzling in a sheath of champagne crystals and sequins.
The Rev. Ray Pinard’s invocation was wonderful and Betty Massey, Brenda Weber and Bob Spagnola gave witty and interesting anecdotes about the Lemon Gal. The award was presented by Douglas Rogers, president of the board of directors of the Grand. The award was designed and sculpted by Tony Sherman; a biography was written by Maureen Patton; and a video recorded by Jwayne Productions. The photographer was John Glowczwski, the catering by the San Luis, linens by Harry Rice, flowers were by Knapp Flower and the music by the Rob Landes Trio.
I had a remarkable time with Dianne McDonough, Shrub Kempner, Harry and Margaret Kelso, the Eversburgs, Carolyn and Rusty. The K-TOR radio students produced and wowed the crowd with their closing video. At Gina’s table, we found Bob, (natch), Caroline Spagnola, Christina, Cody and Falon Dunn, Jade Cobbs and from Moody Bank came Vic and Janice Pierson; Frost’s Jessica Stephens and Jessica Maxwell visiting with Hometown Bank’s Jimmy and Diana Rasmussen; and Texas First’s Jenny and Bob Senter.
Previous awardees there were Dennis Miller, Maureen and Larry Patton, Shrub Kempner, Diva faves Drs. Sharon and Ben Raimer, ”Paco” and Dianora Vargas and BJ and Buddy Herz.
Upon entering the “house,” we found Gail and Armin Cantini, Lori and Jay Carnes, David Norris and Harriet Dues, Garry and Melanie Kaufman. Admiring the remarkable flower arrangements sprinkled with lemons were Margo and Avi Markovich and incoming of the Grand board president Joan Marshallof the Bryan Museum. Enjoying Gina’s thank-you speech were David S. Murphy, Bill Rider, Christopher and Marie Robb, Joseph and Sheryl Rozier, Susanne and Gerald Sullivan, state Sen. and Mrs. Larry Taylor, U.S. Rep. Randy and Brenda Weber and Beau and Erin Yarbrough.
Happy anniversary to Michelle Falk Hayes and Matthew Hayes.
Happy birthday to Marc Weiss, Lori Wiseman, Andrea Pieri Sunseri, Donald Sugie Borsellino, Keith Bassett, John Kinard, Jennifer Daugherty, Lora-Marie Bernard, Jimmy Shukanes, Joanne Lopez Rock, Charlie Figari, Walter Bevers, Don Burrows, Craig Eiland, Mary Ekelund, Heather MacBeth Estrada, Caroline Callas and Jim Grant.
