Get to the church on time?
Will he or won’t he? Presence of Markle’s father in doubt
LONDON
Thomas Markle spent a career in Hollywood, but nothing prepared him for this.
The father of royal bride-to-be Meghan Markle has been quoted as saying he will not attend his daughter’s wedding to Prince Harry this week after suffering a reported heart attack amid the intense media interest around the nuptials.
The retired television cinematographer had been expected to walk his actress daughter down the aisle Saturday at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel. But celebrity news website TMZ reported Tuesday that Markle would undergo heart surgery and miss the wedding, the latest story in the site’s fluid coverage of whether he would or would not make it.
Kensington Palace on Monday issued a statement calling for “understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation.” The palace did not say whether wedding plans had actually changed.
But TMZ followed up early Tuesday with Thomas Markle saying that on reflection, he did want to come, if doctors released him from a hospital where he was undergoing tests after a heart attack.
“I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle,” the news site quoted him as saying.
Meghan Markle’s older half sister said their father, 73, was under an “unbelievable” amount of stress because of media intrusion.
Samantha Markle told the TV show “Good Morning Britain” on Tuesday that journalists “rented the house next to him in Mexico, four or five of them. He can’t open his blinds, he can’t go anywhere without being followed.”
Cookie gets her man
‘I heard angels’:
Henson details how she fell for her fiance
NEW YORK
Taraji P. Henson says it was literally love at first sight when she met her new fiance.
The “Empire” star became engaged to her boyfriend, former Super Bowl star Kelvin Hayden, on Mother’s Day.
“I knew he was gonna pop the question because he all but told me himself. I just didn’t know when. That surprised me. He just did it,” Henson said Monday as she attended an annual event where Fox promotes its new TV lineup to advertisers.
The actress said she was introduced to Hayden by her makeup artist three years ago.
“She was like, ‘You need to go out. You need to meet somebody. You’re too fly. You’re too amazing.’ I was like, ‘I don’t know.’ She’s like, ‘You’re not gonna meet him at home. You need to go out.’”
The makeup artist arranged a party full of eligible bachelors for Henson to mingle with, but the star demanded to see photos first, and became enamored with Hayden.
Cop show reloads
Fox renews
‘Lethal Weapon’
with new co-star
LOS ANGELES
“Lethal Weapon” will have a new co-star when it returns to Fox for a third season.
Seann William Scott will replace Clayne Crawford in the action drama based on the movie franchise.
The 41-year-old Scott is best known for his role as Steve Stifler in the “American Pie” film series.
Warner Bros. Television decided not to renew Crawford’s contract. He posted a message of congratulations to the cast and crew on Instagram.
Crawford’s Martin Riggs character will be written out, and Scott will play a new character with co-star Damon Wayans.
— Associated Press
