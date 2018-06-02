REBOOT BOOTED
After delaying its airing in the aftermath of February’s Florida high school shooting, Paramount Network is permanently scrapping “Heathers.”
Representatives from parent company Viacom confirmed Saturday the TV reboot of the 1988 movie black comedy about high-school murder and suicide will not air on Paramount or any other Viacom properties.
Viacom says the subject matter is not suitable in the current environment for channels it is attempting to make youth-oriented, but that it is open to the possibility of selling the anthology series to a more fitting outlet.
The show based on the film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater had been set to premiere in March, but was delayed after the Parkland, Fla. shooting that left 17 dead.
The move was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.
Bluesman Eddy Clearwater dies
of heart failure at 83
CHICAGO
Chicago bluesman Eddy Clearwater, lauded for his guitar playing and flamboyant show-manship, has died of heart failure.
Alligator Records announced Clearwater, 83, died Friday in Skokie, Illinois.
Known as “The Chief,” Clearwater was born Edward Harrington in Macon, Mississippi. A self-taught guitarist, he began his career in Birmingham, performing with gospel music groups, including the Five Blind Boys of Alabama. After moving to Chicago in 1950, Clearwater drifted into the blues, making a name for himself as Guitar Eddy.
According to Alligator Records, after Clearwater added a rock and roll element to his guitar playing, his then manager came up with the name Clear Waters as a play on blues legend Muddy Waters. The name eventually evolved into Eddy Clearwater.
His 2003 album, “Rock ‘N’ Roll City,” was nominated for a Grammy Award as best traditional blues album.
Clearwater is survived by his wife, Renee, and six children.
LONDON
The food-delivery firm Deliveroo thanked Benedict Cumber-batch on Saturday after a newspaper reported that the “Sherlock” star had fought off muggers who were attacking one of its cyclists.
Uber driver Manuel Dias told the Sun newspaper that he was driving Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter along London’s Marylebone High Street when they saw a cyclist being hit with a bottle.
He said Cumberbatch jumped out of the car and grabbed one of the attackers.
“I had hold of one lad and Benedict another,” Dias was quoted as saying. “He seemed to know exactly what he was doing. He was very brave.”
“Here was ‘Sherlock Holmes’ fighting off four attackers just round the corner from Baker Street,” he added.
The fictional detective’s home address in London is around the corner from the scene of the attack.
Cumberbatch’s spokeswoman declined to comment.
The newspaper didn’t say when the incident occurred. Police said a delivery cyclist was assaulted in the street in November.
On Saturday, Deliveroo praised Cumberbatch “for his heroic actions.”
“On behalf of everyone at Deliveroo: Thank you so much,” it said.
Prince’s estate sues Oklahoma man over posted music videos
OKLAHOMA CITY
Prince’s estate is suing an Oklahoma man for alleged copyright infringement.
The lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Oklahoma City accuses Phil Shadid, of Yukon, of violating the estate’s copyright by distributing videos from the band Vanity 6’s self-titled 1982 album on a digital music distributor, TuneCore.
The lawsuit says Prince put together the band and wrote the music and lyrics for the album. It says TuneCore removed the videos at the estate’s request, but that Shadid contested their removal and that TuneCore will repost them unless a ordered not to by a court.
The lawsuit seeks to permanently keep the videos off the site and unspecified damages, attorney fees and costs.
The Oklahoman reports that Shadid could not be reached for comment and court documents do not list an attorney for him.
Prince died in 2016 of an accidental drug overdose.
NEW YORK
Chris Cuomo envisions his new CNN prime-time show, “Cuomo Prime Time,” as a haven for in-dependent thinkers who want their prec-onceptions tested. His challenge is finding enough people who want that from a cable news network.
His show debuts Monday in direct competition with two of the biggest names in cable news: Sean Hannity of Fox News Channel and Rachel Maddow of MSNBC.
Not only do those two rivals have a big head start in the ratings, they also reflect a broad trend in cable news of people favoring shows that reflect their political views. Cuomo believes there are more people in the middle than on the fringes, and this gives him an opportunity.
Cuomo respects the success of his rivals, but believes it reflects a troubling trend.
“What you see is people retreating to their corners — left and right, spreading apart,” he said. “I don’t know where that gets us. I think the pursuit has to be for independent thinking — people who are open, people who are pushing those in power to do things for them, to find common ground and act on it, and to test arguments, not merely go to a place where you get told what you believe and hear an echo.”
— Associated Press
