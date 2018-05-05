What started as a way to introduce the option of college to the Mexican-American community in Texas City has turned into so much more.
Forty-four years ago, the now retired College of the Mainland professor Dr. Manuel Urbina II started the annual tradition of hosting Cinco de Mayo festivities in Texas City in conjunction with College of the Mainland.
“We said one year we would have the festival here in the community and the next year it would be held at the college,” Urbina said. “This lasted for a few years until it became so successful that now we have one at each location every year.”
Each year, organizers of the event try to bring the community together by offering traditional Mexican music, dances and food to share with the Texas City area.
Over time, Urbina began partnering with Hispanic groups such as the League of United Latin American Citizens No. 255, LULAC, to make the festival even more beneficial.
“This year, LULAC will be giving out six scholarships to students from Texas City, La Marque and Dickinson,” LULAC president Rafael Naranjo said. “We want to let the community know that we are here and we want to help all students become more educated.”
Naranjo is also a Spanish professor at the College of the Mainland, and they brought a booth to the festival to give information to anyone interested.
“I think it is important to show people that we do have an integral part in the community,” Naranjo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.