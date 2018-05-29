Even the most enthusiastic cooks can get a little discouraged when the temperature starts to soar. Standing over the stove for a quick sauté isn’t so bad, but the prospect of having the oven on for an hour or more makes some of us wilt like week-old lettuce. One of the best ways to prevent a summer meltdown in the kitchen is to pick up a rotisserie chicken at almost any grocery store.
Rotisserie chickens aren’t just a hot weather solution. People buy them year-round and, in 2017, Americans bought 625 million of the seasoned, precooked birds. Costco alone sold 87 million roasted chickens, quite a feat for a club store with 85 million members. The Costco chickens are so popular that they even have their own Facebook page.
Although the chickens are sold ready to serve, half a dozen cookbooks have been published in recent years that use a packaged rotisserie chicken as the starting point for casseroles, soups and snacks. “Pardon the pun, but the idea for The Great Rotisserie Chicken Cookbook has been spinning in my head for many years,” author Eric Akis writes. “There’s something about the juicy flesh, incredible skin and wonderful aroma that makes rotisserie chicken irresistible.”
While the cookbooks feature creative ways to use rotisserie chickens, the pre-cooked chickens can also be a time (and heat) saving substitute in any recipe that calls for cooked chicken breasts or cooked chicken. The average store-bought rotisserie chicken will yield three cups of meat, including two cups of chicken breast.
Even health celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz is a fan of rotisserie chicken. While acknowledging that, before cooking, the birds are usually injected with a brine of sugar, dextrose, salt and other seasonings that helps them to stay juicy, he considers them “one of the healthiest processed foods out there.” Since the crispy brown skin that is a big part of the chickens’ appeal is also crafted by sugar (along with spices), Dr. Oz suggests that anyone trying to control their sugar and fat intake should remove the skin.
Removing the skin is the first step in almost all of the recipes for using rotisserie chicken. Shredded cooked chicken breast adds protein to a green salad enlivened by fresh blackberries and a blackberry vinaigrette.
Chicken salads are a summer classic, and making one without having to cook the chicken is even more summer-appropriate. One of the rotisserie cookbooks includes a chicken salad bound with avocado and olive oil instead of mayonnaise, a light touch that allows the chicken’s flavor and texture to take the starring role in the salad.
Chicken pairs well with many kinds of fruit, and a chicken-pineapple filling gives a sweet and spicy taste to an easy quesadilla. The amount of spice is variable, depending on the barbecue sauce used, and can be pushed into a higher range of spiciness by substituting hot-pepper cheese for Cheddar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.