The Galveston Island Humane Society pets of the week are Briana and Scribbles.
Briana is a 1-1/2-year-old shepherd/retriever mix with a short, thick coat of an unusual color. Her coat is mostly black with a tarnished color along her sides. She has floppy ears, joyful eyes and a bright pink tongue. She knows how to sit on command and she likes treats and verbal praise. She is eager to please and has great potential to be the ideal family pet. She does well with children; however, she likes to jump and give hugs, so older children might be a better fit. She is energetic and enjoys playing with stuffed toys and squeaky toys. She would love to go on outdoor adventures with her new family and she is hoping her new family can put her through puppy classes. Stop by to give this girl a hug and give her a chance!
Scribbles is a 6-year-old black cat with a petite frame and piercing green eyes. She is sweet, gentle and affectionate; and she purrs with the slightest bit of attention. She is a hidden gem, overshadowed by influx kittens here at the shelter. However, she is optimistic that her forever family will soon arrive. She is talkative yet she is also a very good listener. She also likes to follow people around like a puppy dog. Scribbles would make a great lap cat and faithful companion. She also gets along well with other cats. Stop by to meet her today! She is packed and ready to go home!
As the weather warms up, kitten and puppy season begins! Please, spay and neuter your pets. If you need assistance on the island, contact us soon.
All cat and dog adopters get a free tag with each adoption. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.