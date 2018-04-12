The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 presented a certificate of appreciation to Freddy’s Steak Burgers in League City. Robby Robinson, general manager, left, receives his certificate for their support and generous donation of a gift certificate for the Post’s annual barbecue cook-off raffle.
