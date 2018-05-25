New officers of the Texas City Civic Club for 2018-19 are, from left, Joan Butler, president, Marilee Stripling, second vice president, Mary Ann Reed, third vice president, Susan Dunn, secretary, and Cathy Gillentine, first vice president.
For over 17 years, Del Papa Distributing Co. has been a major sponsor of Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Bowl for Kids’ Sake campaign. On May 21, Peter Williamson, center, Del Papa vice president of business and communication, presented a sponsor check to D’Lorah Berry, right, board president, and Shannon Burke, executive director for the event set for Oct. 5.
Ten students in Galveston College’s Quickstart Electrical Helper training program completed eight weeks of training on May 10. The free program is funded by a grant from the Texas Workforce Commission. Pictured at its completion celebration are (front row from left) Corey LaDay, Daniel Sanchez, David Dellolio, (middle row from left) JR Cisneros, instructor Marshel Settlemire, Sid Rambin, Raymond Panameno, Faisel Nofal and Horacio Galvan. Pictured on the back row is Louis Romero. Not pictured are Chris Emmite and co-instructor Robert Reeves.
Galveston Independent School District and the district's educational foundation want to send a huge thank you to Hey Mikey’s! Ice Cream. They recently donated the funds needed to remodel the Ball High School life skills kitchen. GEF also thanks BHS construction technology students for assisting. This renovation will help the GISD special education department aid students with disabilities to be as independent as possible by the time they either graduate high school or leave the program at 21 years of age. Without these generous community partners, this would not be possible.
On May 22, the Galveston-Texas City Pilots donated $20,000 to the Galveston Historical Foundation’s Texas Seaport Museum, with the gift to be used for maritime outreach and education. Capt. Christos Sotirelis, second from right, presiding officer of Galveston-Texas City Pilots, presented the donation during a reception celebrating National Maritime Day. Also pictured, from left to right are Kevin McFaddin and Mark Scibinico of the Texas Seaport Museum, and Jim Andrews of the Galveston-Texas City Pilots.
New officers of the Texas City Civic Club for 2018-19 are, from left, Joan Butler, president, Marilee Stripling, second vice president, Mary Ann Reed, third vice president, Susan Dunn, secretary, and Cathy Gillentine, first vice president.
Moody Methodist Day School donated 297.5 pounds of pop tabs to the Ronald McDonald House of Galveston. Ethel Jamison and Corina South’s Bridge Class were the top collectors.
For over 17 years, Del Papa Distributing Co. has been a major sponsor of Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Bowl for Kids’ Sake campaign. On May 21, Peter Williamson, center, Del Papa vice president of business and communication, presented a sponsor check to D’Lorah Berry, right, board president, and Shannon Burke, executive director for the event set for Oct. 5.
Ten students in Galveston College’s Quickstart Electrical Helper training program completed eight weeks of training on May 10. The free program is funded by a grant from the Texas Workforce Commission. Pictured at its completion celebration are (front row from left) Corey LaDay, Daniel Sanchez, David Dellolio, (middle row from left) JR Cisneros, instructor Marshel Settlemire, Sid Rambin, Raymond Panameno, Faisel Nofal and Horacio Galvan. Pictured on the back row is Louis Romero. Not pictured are Chris Emmite and co-instructor Robert Reeves.
Galveston Independent School District and the district's educational foundation want to send a huge thank you to Hey Mikey’s! Ice Cream. They recently donated the funds needed to remodel the Ball High School life skills kitchen. GEF also thanks BHS construction technology students for assisting. This renovation will help the GISD special education department aid students with disabilities to be as independent as possible by the time they either graduate high school or leave the program at 21 years of age. Without these generous community partners, this would not be possible.
On May 22, the Galveston-Texas City Pilots donated $20,000 to the Galveston Historical Foundation’s Texas Seaport Museum, with the gift to be used for maritime outreach and education. Capt. Christos Sotirelis, second from right, presiding officer of Galveston-Texas City Pilots, presented the donation during a reception celebrating National Maritime Day. Also pictured, from left to right are Kevin McFaddin and Mark Scibinico of the Texas Seaport Museum, and Jim Andrews of the Galveston-Texas City Pilots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.