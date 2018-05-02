The following students made the honor roll and had perfect attendance at Stewart Elementary School for the fifth six weeks of the 2017-18 school year:
All A’s
Third grade: Trenton Phillips, Evangelina Reese, and Tyrone Richard Jr.
Fourth grade: Xavier Breitschope, Kolten Cantrell, Haven Cruz, Melanie Davis, Jayvon Freeman, Gabriel Galaviz, Zoe Lewis, Julie Olvera, Kylee Provis, Ganin Smith, Gabriel Tustin, and Aaron Van Ness.
Fifth grade: Allen Connor, Adrian Flores, Amerie Lopez, Michel Ramirez, Kam’Ron Richardson, Elijah Sherwood, and Zane Wall.
A/B Honor Roll
Third grade: Patrick Brock, Zoila Brooks, Brandon Coreas, Duane Crear, Anjelica Garcia, Addison Harwell, Javion McChristian, Urijah Pleasant, Isabella Rodriguez, Yesenia Sanchez-Godoy, Angelina Silva, Zachary Smith, D’Ziah Spurlock, Ka’Shayla Thomas, Simone Tustin, Cashman Urbanek, and Christen Woods.
Fourth grade: Jaylin Beck, Javier Fuentes, Alexander Fuqua, Hana Galvan, Jamiya Gilford, Noah Greene, Gabriela Guajardo, Kobe Kuykendall, Lizotte Aeris, Aaron Mackissack, Kaelyn Parham, Dawn Petteway, Reid Ricard, Ke’Shon Richardson, Cassandra Rodriguez, David Romero, Katelynn Smith, Coralynn Walker, and Jada Yarbrough.
Fifth grade: Ariana Bartolomei, Alexa Bolton, Nikyah Bourgeois, Aracely Castillo, Judge Clemons, Si’Maya Clemons, Jhayla Fontenette, Bryan Garza, Jordyn Gutierrez, Angel Isidro, Kelshaun Johnson, Caleb Jones, Tanner King, Na’Shya Maxwell, Arles Mejia, Abigail Seal, Xavier Skowron, Vivian Smith, Joshua Snyder, Kaleb Thomas, Dustin Vonderheide, and Christiona Wilson.
•••
Perfect Attendance
Third grade: Isabella Bartolomei, Maleeya Bernstine, Patrick Brock, Robert Burge, Princess Kylie Cayetano, Tedrick Charles, Jennifer Corbin, Kelvhon Cummings, Benjamin Curry, Kas Fair, Rafeal Flores, Angelica Garcia, LaKayla Gilland, Addison Harwell, Victoria Jackson, Brianna Mares, Javion McChristian, Ja’Vion Moore, Jordan Mora Casale, Joshua Ogunleye, Romeo Ovalle, Kingston Payne, Jaelyn Pineda, Bridgette Rios, Jonai Robinson, Yesenia Sanchez-Godoy, Baleigh Sendejas-McDaniel, Jacara Smith, D’Ziah Spurlock, Kaela Taylor, Dennis Triplett, Cashman Urbanek, Jaxson Vuittonet, and Carson White.
Fourth grade: Noemi Arriaga, Jaylin Beck, Tanner Botello, Bailey Butcher, Michael Chackochan, Damien Cordova, Caleb Davis, Joshua Dyer, Jazmine Evans, A’Reiya Fontenette, Jayvon Freeman, Carlos Gonzalez, Noah Greene, Jacob Mares, Argenis Picasso, Ranferi Pineda, Nicholas Pointer, Kylee Provis, Kimora Richardson, Shania Scott, D’lyia Smith, Shanaisa Stevens, Lois Toups, and Aaron Van Ness.
Fifth grade: Jonathan Benavides, Alexa Bolton, Loi Bui, Raya Carlson, Aracely Castillo, Si’Maya Clemons, Jose Del Cid Guevara, Jared Dotson, Braden Duschamp, Adrian Flores, Summer Galvan, La’Cole Gatson, Christopher Hanrahan, David Howard, Anakin Jackson, Jena Jackson, Caleb Jones, Ka’Van Jones, Deasia Lewis, Bryelle Logan, Malia Ovalle, Luis Reyes Ramon, Ericka Rios Mendoza, Kaory Rios Mendoza, saul Rodriguez, Albert Ruben, Cameron Runyon, Denise walker, Alysa Wiley, and Christiona Wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.