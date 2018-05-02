Alejandra Requena, center, a finance major at the University of Houston C.T. Bauer College of Business, who graduated in December 2017, was a recipient of Moody Bank's SURE Program scholarship, of which she was awarded during the 2017-18 academic year. The SURE Program offers Bauer College students the opportunity to gain experience in advising entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.bauer.uh.edu/sure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.