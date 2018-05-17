Pictured are committee members of the 12th annual fashion show sponsored by the Clear Creek Education Foundation, which raised $28,000 this year. The show took place April 22 at Mercedes Benz of Clear Lake. From left to right are Skylar Rossacci, Kelsey Richardson, Amanda Mark, Kaci Hanson, Jill Reason, Elizabeth Wang, Jerry Foyt, Mercedes Benz of Clear Lake, Mary Ann Shallberg, Gina Conklin, Brad Rossacci, Ann Hammond and Page Rander, district trustees, and Laura Mackay.
