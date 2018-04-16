LOCAL STUDENTS INDUCTED INTO HONOR SOCIETY

The following Galveston County students were inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

University of North Texas — Bryan Burton, of Friendswood;

Texas Woman's University — Grace Mathew, of Friendswood; and

Texas State University — James Mead, of League City; and

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi — Vanessa Vo, of Bacliff.

CHRYSLER CARS 4 CLASSROOMS FUNDRAISER A SUCCESS

On March 7, Ron Carter Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram of League City partnered with Arcadia First Baptist Christian to raise $1,010 during the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms fundraising initiative. Through Chrysler’s Cars for Classrooms fundraiser, the Chrysler brand makes a $10 contribution, up to $2,000, toward the school on behalf of every test drive participant. 

In 2017, the Chrysler brand celebrated 25 years of supporting schools and families. Since 1993, the brand had helped to raise over 7 million dollars through fundraising test drives. For more information, visit www.cars4classrooms.com.

FRIENDSWOOD EMS RATED TOP LEVEL IN TEXAS

Friendswood’s Volunteer EMS has been recognized as achieving the Gold Level of Readiness for the Texas EMS for Children State Partnership Voluntary EMS Pediatric Readiness program. Friendswood is one of only two programs in Texas to receive the highest qualification this year. The Friendswood EMS was founded in 1972 and has grown to 45 members; a mix of volunteers and paid staff.

