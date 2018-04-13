The following students made the honor roll for the third nine weeks at Ambassadors Preparatory Academy in Galveston.
All A's
First grade: Edidiong Jackson.
Second grade: Erin Cervantes, Suzan Ellis-Henry, Kensleigh Florence, Rihanna Simmons, Avion Vanhorne, and Neia Vargas.
Fourth grade: Eduardo Rodrate, and Athena Villarta.
Fifth grade: Meah Bordelon, and Akshara Nauduri.
A/B honor roll
First grade: Tehran-Zeya Allen, Ella Caldwell, Jurnea Davis, Sebastian Delgadillo, Autumn Foster, Ronijah Galicia, Camila Galvez, Inglynn Jackson, Emani Johnson, Blaire Keels, Christopher Lara, KaDrean Reagor, Zachary Sam, Aysha Tryals, Marissa Williams, and Paul Winebrenner.
Second grade: TJ Alagban, Dennis Benson, Izabella Binienda, Madison Edwards, Crysti’ana Fields, Angelica Garcia, Halim Hill, Neveah Jobe, Jorge Mercado, Michael Sam, Emma Sheaffer, Kaylee Simmons, and DeAunna Womack.
Third grade: Chandler Bratton, Kenneth Cabrera, Kashmier Curtis, Adrian Diaz, Kayleigh Doyle, Colton Gomez, Savanna Ivey, Tierra Lartique, Camryn Lynch, Celest Maati, Journee Matthews, Dahniya Merchant, Jeyunna Ross, Jamirah Smith, Myniah Smith, Prince Thomas, and Caden Webb.
Fourth grade: Lesly Cacho, Davon Harris, Kelisa Jones, Alora Signo, Donte Villarreal, and Brianna Willis.
Fifth grade: Meah Bordelon, Akshara Nauduri, and Xinhe Wang.
Eighth grade: Nylia Coleman.
