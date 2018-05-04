Madalean Strawn, a nursing student at Galveston College, received a nursing scholarship presented by the George Washington Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution at the Galveston College Awards Dinner. Pictured from left to right are Catherine Polk, DAR chapter member, Regent Cheryl Tucker, and Strawn. Strawn also attended the April DAR chapter meeting and was introduced to the membership.
