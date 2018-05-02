The Galveston College Student Government Association celebrated its incoming and outgoing officers at an induction ceremony on April 19. Samuel Uhlman, second from right, was inducted 2018-19 president. Also recognized were incoming officers Ivan Escalante, right, vice president, McKenzie Holmes, left, secretary, and Maura Williams, treasurer.
