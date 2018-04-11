On March 3, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Star of the Sea No. 228 presented several donations to local charities. Pictured from left to right are Texas District Deputy Ann Strouhal, Jerry Mohn, Selah Tacconi, Angela Joseph, Donna Kearney, Joann Hogan, and Regent Sandra Greco. Not pictured are Rita Hesse, Mark Priest, and Gail Culbertson.
