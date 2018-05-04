University of Houston-Clear Lake faculty and administrators hosted a luncheon April 23 to honor the 2017-18 finalists and nominee for the Minnie Stevens Piper Foundation’s Piper Professor Award, a prestigious honor bestowed annually to 10 outstanding educators from Texas universities and colleges. Assistant Professor of Art History Sarah Costello is this year’s nominee. Pictured, from left, are Robert Phalen, Dilan Perera-Diltz, Hisham Al-Mubaid, Randy Seevers, Costello, Renee Lastrapes, Khondker Shajadul Hasan, Keith Parsons, and Mary Short. Not pictured: Gary Boetticher.
