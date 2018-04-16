On April 12, The Daily News held a reception recognizing the 2018 Les Daughtry Scholarship Award winners, as well as its Everyday Heroes and Citizen and Businesses of the year in League City. Pictured from left to right on the front row are Maizie Fernandes, McKinley Stephens, Caytlin Metcalf, Jose Caraves Jr., and Daniela Betancourt. Back row, left to right, Laura Mifflin, Kyle Benacquisto, Jade Singleton Ware, Torey Kennedy, Tyler Ray, and Hayley Vineyard. Not pictured are Xitclalli Garcia, Alexia Rubio De Santiago, Beau Lobodin, and Jacob Stiehl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.