Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Generally cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NNE and increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%.