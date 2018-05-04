On April 23, the Junior League of Galveston County held its sponsor party and scholarship recipient reception at Haak Vineyard and Winery in Santa Fe. Scholarship recipients, pictured from left to right are Emma Zompa, Georgi Thiem, Morgan Turley, Alane Rozell, Emma Kitchel, Maizie Fernandes, Caroline Mims, Angela Hembree, and Kelli Cook. Not pictured: Daniela Betancourt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.