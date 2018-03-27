Virgil Smith awarded medal of honor

On Friday, Virgil Smith, pictured with his mother, Lisa Wallace, was awarded the Young Hero Award from the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation in Arlington, Virginia. Smith is a student at Crosby Middle School in Hitchcock. He was awarded for his heroic effort during Hurricane Harvey where he rescued 17 people on an air mattress in Dickinson.
