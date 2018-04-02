On March 23-24, in San Antonio, 26 Clear Creek Independent School District students competed at the Texas Science and Engineering Fair. Twelve CCISD students and their projects were clear standouts at the state-level competition, placing in their category and earning special awards. Smiti Gandhi, Andrew Liu, Syamantak Payra, Kumaran Selva, and Adarsh Suresh will advance to the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair on May 13-18 in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.
