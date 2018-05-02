Good Government Day was provided for 16 Dickinson High School students on April 18. Coordinated by Dickinson Rotarians, Angela Forbes and Tammy Dowdy, and City Management Assistant Gabby Barnel, students spent the morning with city leaders learning about the operations of city government. Pictured from left to right on front row are Dickinson Mayor Julie Masters, Forbes, Lizeth Gurrusquita, Alicia Duran, Tiffany Conley, Baylee Klingler, Loren Gregory, Rianne Brown, Jade Ware, Lena Alhamra, and Barnel. Back row, left to right, Andrew Reistetter, Terry Keys, Cameron Collins, Harley Rady, Ty Bruysschaard, Richard Miller, Ukeme Etuk, Chris Heard, city administrator, and Administrative Police Capt. Melvin Mason.
