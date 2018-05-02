On April 24, 19 Friendswood High School students were inducted into the National Honor Society for Spanish. Inductees have performed at the highest levels in Pre-AP and AP Spanish. Inductees are: Sarah Carambat, Anna Grace Janney, Kayla Huhn, Brittany Harris, Anna McHenry, Shelby Abel, Tiffiny Sakahara, SHH Secretary Valerie Anderson, SHH President Sallianne Roher, Vice President Sara Mabe, Treasurer Priya Juarez, Khloe Rodriguez, Aly Knowles, Helen Kong, Ashlyn Killian, Nicole Nash, Blake Bryant and Brooke Langston. Not pictured: Kirby Landry. D’Ann Hervada is the sponsor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.