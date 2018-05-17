On May 7, the Friendswood Library was recognized at the city of Friendswood's city council meeting with the Achievement of Library Excellence Award from the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association (TMLDA). Rebecca Pool, library director at the Deer Park Public Library and past president of TMLDA (front right), presented the award to Library Director Mary Perroni. Also receiving the award (back row from left to right) were library board members, Mike Czarowitz, Diane Freeman, and Ted Thomas, and library staff members, Matthew Riley, and Karen Hart.
