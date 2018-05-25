Top 50 students in Galveston 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Nylia Coleman, left, and Xinhe Wang, students at Ambassadors Preparatory Academy in Galveston, received a 2018 Galveston Academic Excellence Booster Club Award on May 8 in Galveston. Nathan Tan, a student at Holy Family Catholic School, received a 2018 Galveston Academic Excellence Booster Club Award on May 8 in Galveston. Eli Jones, Chyanne Wagner, Elissa Rivas, and Tristan Garza, students at Odyssey Academy Galveston, received a 2018 Galveston Academic Excellence Booster Club Award on May 8 in Galveston. On May 8, Trinity Episcopal School students Cadee Salyer and Caden Henderson were recipients of the 2018 Galveston Academic Excellence Booster Club Award. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Report Cancel Report Abuse × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesLive Updates: Santa Fe High School shootingOfficials release name of school shooting victimsThree county students arrested for gun scares, threatsAccused shooter lived a quiet life on a quiet streetIsland man accused of sexually assaulting young boysPolice find explosive devices at Alvin house and in Santa Fe schoolPower outages reported in Dickinson, League CityAccused killer's attorney: 'They did not see this coming at all'Will bikini-clad baristas perk up area coffee scene?Mother: 'Once the grieving stops, we will be heard' CollectionsClear Springs shares a victory with Santa FePhotos: Santa Fe High School ShootingPhotos: 2018 Dickinson High School Commencement CeremonyPhotos: Santa Fe endures one day after deadly mass shootingPhotos: O'Connell College Preparatory School 2018 CommencementPhotos: Clear Springs vs. Cy-Fair semifinal Game 1Photos: Aldersgate holds service and remembers fallenSpecial Olympics Texas holds annual Spring Games in DickinsonPhotos: College of the Mainland 2018 CommencementPhotos: 2018 Galveston Island Beach Revue CommentedTime to end the secrecy of Trump-Russia investigation (87)Where is the outrage over Trump's untruths? (69)Woman: Police blocked alley, then got threatening (68)Early voting, impeachment talk and a peculiar parsonage (51)There's nothing conservative about Republican Party (47)Cornyn voices opposition to Canadian paper tariff (44)We have a Second Amendment problem (41)Talking Trump in middle America (34)Gun control: It's time to wake America up (31)Apply affordable, common-sense solutions at schools (27)
