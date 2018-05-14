Pictured are the new officers of The Beta Study Club for the 2018-19 year: Jo Bremer, advisory committee chairman, Carol Jean Mulrain, vice president, Eleanor Grant, historian, Lynn Smith, president, Nita Caskey, treasurer, Linda Alley, social chairman, and Margaret Addison, parliamentarian. The Beta Study Club, a women’s club established in Galveston in 1929, provides a forum for serious study of a wide variety of subjects promoting general knowledge and social progress.
