The Heroines Of Jericho Sweet Aster Court No. 327 gave two La Marque High School students a $200 donation each to assist with their prom needs. Pictured from left to right are Erma Allen, Ricky Nicholson Jr., principal, Charndra Jones, Motravia Kirks, recipient, Jackie Gill, Keiseante Lavergne, recipient, Jacinta Urps, senior sponsor, Johnny Robinson, Dorthy Maxey, and Ernest Hatter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.