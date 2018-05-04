On April 23, the Epsilon Sigma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International inducted its newly elected officers for 2018-20. Pictured from left to right are Katy Farmer, secretary, Melody Toppins, parliamentarian, Denise Charlston, treasurer, Bonnie Palmer, president, Sharon Denison, second vice president, and Susie Knust, immediate past president. Not pictured: Marsha Bass, first vice president.
