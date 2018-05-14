County students named to dean's lists
The following Galveston County students were named to the dean's list during the spring semester in 2018:
University of the Cumberlands — Jessica Rodriguez, of Friendswood;
Belmont University — Hannah Melis and Madeleine Westrup, of Friendswood, and Summer Bockart and Cecilie Wahl, of League City; and
Harding University — Kelsey Adams, of League City.
•••
Phi Kappa Phi inductees
The following Galveston County students were inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi:
University of Houston-Clear Lake — Bobbie Bellamy of La Marque, Madison Gross, Kaira Jackson, Elizabeth Petitt, Brandi Sturges, Daniel Tanner, and Trisha Warner, of League City, and Ryan Kasemeyer, Cassidy Matlock, Sarah Moore, Trang Nguyen, and Vanessa Ruiz, of Friendswood.
