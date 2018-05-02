Members of the Mainland Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary presented a check for $15,200 to the College of the Mainland Foundation during the COM board of trustees meeting on April 23. The donation is to fund scholarships in health related fields. Pictured left to right are Don Gartman, Bennie Matthews, Melissa Skipworth, Kyle Dickson, Jerry Cook, Frances Alford, Alan Waters, Eileen Tepera, Rachel Delgado, Patsy Cook, Mary Ann Amelang, Marlene Marquer, Rosalie Kettler and President Warren Nichols.
