The principal of Oppe Elementary School in Galveston recently announced the honor roll for the fifth six weeks of the 2017-18 academic year.
All A’s
Second grade: Sierra Adams, Fernando Almazan, Diego Bernal, Jackson Bonds, Aubree Castaneda, Mason Cox, Alathea Dowdy, Brennan Geran, Alice Gilmore, Emory Guajardo, Giavanna Hays, Austin Hill, John Huang, Tanya Kadaru, Matthew Kim, Kathy Lopez, Mia Mallory, Adriel Montalvan, David Peniche, Stephen Prze, Mariela Ramirez, Heaven Rowe, Maximus Sanchez, Meghdoot Sarkar, Jaiden Scribner, Madison Tinney, Jonathan Vallecillo, and Kate Wickham-Lamont.
Third grade: Blake Addison, Reagan Alexander, Jack Anderson, Thanushvene Arulentiran, Adele Brown, Adan Carcano-Ross, Noah Catanzaro, Vincent Garza, Kenneth Harper, Aws Hasan, Aubrey Heier-Gonzalez, Cooper Johnson, River Jorgensen, David Moore, Zane Overton, Luna Paessler, Mia Premirelli, Charlie Rodriguez, Ferdinand Santiago-Villalobos, Kate Schmidt, Gabriel Smith, Willow Tacconi, Miles VanDyke, Rafael Villegas, Hayden Wiseman and Anya York.
Fourth grade: Peter Bae, Joseph Batiste, Sunny Boogaard, Addison Boudreaux, Henry Boullion, Sophia Carl-Boening, Michael Castro, Rhiannon Conley, Jaime Contreras, Julian Felter, Phillip Flores, Brynn Fontenot, John Gonzales, Everett Guajardo, Broc Horne, Chrislynn Maldonado, Milo Marks, Zack Masel, Mackenzie Mielsch, Curtis Milton, Daemon Moreno, Ricardo Ortiz, Naomi Smathers and Halen Swafford.
A & B honor roll
Second grade: Matias Alcocer, Miranda Baker, Josephine Bishop, Jack Cann, Kaia Caravagelli, Cody Carpenter, Samantha Daily-Martinez, Grace Drzymala, Carter Farmer, Evan Fortini, Jared Godinich, Layla Gonzales, Austin Gonzalez, Sandra Gorham, Cash Hutson, Lily Kershaw, Kaden Land, Joanna Li, Aniyah Lozano, Ryder Maner, Rosalyn Mire, Jaylenne Morales, Evelyn Neumann, Kaidynce Paysee-Caballero, Pilar Puig, Jules Ramirez, Odalys Salinas, Zada Schlotter, Piper Varela, Ari Williams, Evangelica Wood and Yiyuan Zhang.
Third grade: Luke Addison, Justin Antonio, Addison Applegate, Skylar Catron, Kahlil Chapman, Falyn Cruz, Anastasia Dominguez-Vera, Maria Flores, Sebastian Frost, Zachary Gossett, Joscelyn Hernandez, Nolan Hernandez, Parker Holland, Jeicolle Ixcotoyac, Aeden Jones, Savanna Kaupp, Miliani Lara, Logan Lee, Billy Lewis, Izaiah Lewis, Melany Lopez, Alexis Luza, Briana Marines, Brooke Monte, Peyton Moore, Matthew Morgan, Havyn O’Rourke, Gavin Ogden, Kendra Palenik, Colton Paxton, Melanie Peraza, Jessica Ramirez, Griffin Rees, Ariana Rodriguez, Ella Sanders, Manonetra Saravanabalaji, Rad Smith, Sofia Solano, Damian Solorzano, Deveion Thompson and Cailyn Vaughan.
Fourth grade: Ernesto Becerril, Ian Blythe, Corbin Boren, Ellyn Buhmann, Lola Carter, Joseph Casazza, Colby Clift, Diego Cottner, Dulce Cruz, Miguel Cuenca, Donovan Dalehite, J.T. Diffee, Sean Enriquez, Deissy Estrada, Mason Fewell, Luis Flores, Matej Gazi, Arturo Gonzalez, Kailyn Hanson, Avani Haston, Lily Hill, Adelyn Hollenshead, Addison Hopkins, Mohammad Hussain, Lidiya Ilinykh, Sebastian Larios, Marley Lindsey, Thomas Lopez, Paulina Macias, Gabriel Martinez, Juliana Martinez, Mikey Martinez, Silas Mire, Jan Montalvan, Jonathan Moran, Landon Morris, Brody Nelson, Emma Ogden, Tanner Osterhout, Maria Parga, Kaidyn Paysse-Caballero, Aidan Premirelli, Nolan Puccetti, Quinn Quigley, Jacqueline Ramirez, Aiden Reischl, Jonetzy Rivera, Joanandres Santos, Kanon Shively, Kai Spence, Austin Spradlin, Marcus Taylor, Haylie Tinney, Anthony Torres, Avani Washington and Hugh Wickham-Lamont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.