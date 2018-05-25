Pictured are Ball High School students who received a 2018 Galveston Academic Excellence Booster Club Award on May 8. Seated, from left to right are Kira Johnson, Kelley Shepherd, Emma Zompa, Kelli Blackwell, Emily Metyko, Gabrielle Pretts, and Emma Kitchell. Standing, left to right, Jian Ju, Barrett Gaertner, Charles Cragar, Beau Lobodin (O'Connell College Preparatory School), Sage Walker, John-Austin Gaertner, and Maxwell Lidstone.
