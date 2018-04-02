Recently, the Texas City Garden Club donated a tree to the city of Texas City for Arbor Day. Pictured kneeling, from left to right are Job Greer, Marilee Stripling, Anne Bailey, Debbie Davila, and Nancy Goodwin. On back row, left to right, Bridget Buffa, Phil Roberts, Byron Sefcik, Judy Dowdy, Legia Slattery, Richard Jaramillo, Joanne Buttler, Nancy Heard, Mark Clark, Joy Steinbach, and Cora Maldonado.
