The Sam Houston Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution met on May 5 at Bay Oaks Country Club to honor the current officers and welcome the new officers for 2018-20. New officers, pictured from left to right are, Beth Sears, regent, Sarah Adams, first vice regent, Rita Ash, second vice regent, Susie Ganch, chaplain, Ann Caywood, corresponding secretary, Becky Miles, recording secretary, Lara Phillips, registrar, Julie McRee, historian, and Fran Bodden, librarian. Not pictured: Kati Hill, treasurer.
