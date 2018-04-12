BC-BKL--2018 WNBA Draft List, Writethru,0236
2018 WNBA Draft List
By The Associated Press
Thursday, April 12
New York
First Round
1. Las Vegas, A'ja Wilson, C, South Carolina
2. Indiana, Kelsey Mitchell, G, Ohio State
3. Chicago (from Atlanta), Diamond DeShields, G, Tennessee/Turkey
4. Chicago, Gabby Williams, F, UConn
5. Seattle, Jordin Canada, G, UCLA
6. Dallas, Azura Stevens, F, UConn
7. Washington, Ariel Atkins, G, Texas
8. Indiana (from Phoenix), Victoria Vivians, G, Mississippi State
9. Connecticut, Lexie Brown, G, Duke
10. New York, Kia Nurse, G, UConn
11. Los Angeles, Maria Vadeeva, C, Russia
12. Phoenix (from Minnesota), Marie Gulich, C, Oregon State
Second Round
13. Las Vegas, Jamie Nared, G/F, Tennessee
14. Indiana, Stephanie Mavunga, F, Ohio State
15. Atlanta (from Connecticut), Monique Billings, F, UCLA
16. Atlanta (from Chicago), Kristy Wallace, G, Baylor
17. Minnesota (from Seattle), Ji-Su Park, C, South Korea
18. Dallas, Loryn Goodwin, G, Oklahoma State
19. Washington, Myisha Hines-Allen, F, Louisville
20. Phoenix, Tyler Scaife, G, Rutgers
21. Phoenix (from Connecticut), Raisa Musina, F, Russia
22. New York, Mercedes Russell, C, Tennessee
23. Los Angeles, Shakayla Thomas, F, Florida State
24. Minnesota, Kahlia Lawrence, G, Mercer
Third Round
25. Las Vegas, Raigyne Moncrief Louis, G, LSU
26. Phoenix (from Indiana through Las Vegas), Imani Wright, G, Florida State
27. Atlanta, Mackenzie Engram, F, Georgia
28. Chicago, Amarah Coleman, G, DePaul
29. Seattle, Teana Muldrow, F, West Virginia
30. Dallas, Natalie Butler, C, George Mason
31. Washington, Rebecca Greenwell, G, Duke
32. Las Vegas (from Phoenix), Jill Barta, F, Gonzaga
33. Connecticut, Milayla Cowling, F, California
34. New York, Leslie Robinson F, Princeton
35. Los Angeles, Julia Reisingerova, C, Czech Republic
36. Minnesota, Carlie Wagner, G, Minnesota
