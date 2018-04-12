BC-BKL--2018 WNBA Draft List, Writethru,0236

2018 WNBA Draft List

Eds: UPDATES with third round

By The Associated Press

Thursday, April 12

New York

First Round

1. Las Vegas, A'ja Wilson, C, South Carolina

2. Indiana, Kelsey Mitchell, G, Ohio State

3. Chicago (from Atlanta), Diamond DeShields, G, Tennessee/Turkey

4. Chicago, Gabby Williams, F, UConn

5. Seattle, Jordin Canada, G, UCLA

6. Dallas, Azura Stevens, F, UConn

7. Washington, Ariel Atkins, G, Texas

8. Indiana (from Phoenix), Victoria Vivians, G, Mississippi State

9. Connecticut, Lexie Brown, G, Duke

10. New York, Kia Nurse, G, UConn

11. Los Angeles, Maria Vadeeva, C, Russia

12. Phoenix (from Minnesota), Marie Gulich, C, Oregon State

Second Round

13. Las Vegas, Jamie Nared, G/F, Tennessee

14. Indiana, Stephanie Mavunga, F, Ohio State

15. Atlanta (from Connecticut), Monique Billings, F, UCLA

16. Atlanta (from Chicago), Kristy Wallace, G, Baylor

17. Minnesota (from Seattle), Ji-Su Park, C, South Korea

18. Dallas, Loryn Goodwin, G, Oklahoma State

19. Washington, Myisha Hines-Allen, F, Louisville

20. Phoenix, Tyler Scaife, G, Rutgers

21. Phoenix (from Connecticut), Raisa Musina, F, Russia

22. New York, Mercedes Russell, C, Tennessee

23. Los Angeles, Shakayla Thomas, F, Florida State

24. Minnesota, Kahlia Lawrence, G, Mercer

Third Round

25. Las Vegas, Raigyne Moncrief Louis, G, LSU

26. Phoenix (from Indiana through Las Vegas), Imani Wright, G, Florida State

27. Atlanta, Mackenzie Engram, F, Georgia

28. Chicago, Amarah Coleman, G, DePaul

29. Seattle, Teana Muldrow, F, West Virginia

30. Dallas, Natalie Butler, C, George Mason

31. Washington, Rebecca Greenwell, G, Duke

32. Las Vegas (from Phoenix), Jill Barta, F, Gonzaga

33. Connecticut, Milayla Cowling, F, California

34. New York, Leslie Robinson F, Princeton

35. Los Angeles, Julia Reisingerova, C, Czech Republic

36. Minnesota, Carlie Wagner, G, Minnesota

