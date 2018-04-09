BC-Sports-Odds
Tuesday
Major League Baseball
National League
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
|at WASHINGTON;-220;Atlanta;+200
|Philadelphia;-177;at;Cincinnati;+165
|at New York;-185;at;MIAMI;+170
|at ST. LOUIS;-173;Milwaukee;+161
|New York;-179;at;MIAMI;+167
|at COLORADO;-157;San;Diego;+147
|at San Francisco;-113;Arizona;+103
|at Chicago;-143;Pittsburgh;+133
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
|at CHICAGO;-105;Tampa;Bay;+105
|at CLEVELAND;-186;Detroit;+171
|Toronto;-119;at;BALTIMORE;+109
|At BOSTON;-135;New;York;+125
|Los Angeles;-126;at;TEXAS;+116
|Houston;-137;at;MINNESOTA;+127
|Seattle;-124;at;KANSAS;CITY;+114
Tuesday
Interleague
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
|at LOS ANGELES;-137;Oakland;+127
NBA
Tuesday
|FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
|at INDIANA;6½;(217½);Charlotte
|Philadelphia;9½;(223½);at;ATLANTA
|at WASHINGTON;6½;(206½);Boston
|at DALLAS;OFF;(OFF);Phoenix
|at UTAH;7;(212);Golden;State
|at LOS ANGELES;OFF;(OFF);Houston
NHL
Wednesday
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
|at WINNIPEG;-167;Minnesota;+157
|at PITTSBURGH;-180;Philadelphia;+165
|at LAS VEGAS;-135;Los;Angeles;+125
|at TAMPA BAY;-220;New;Jersey;+200
NHL
Thursday
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
|at BOSTON;-152;Toronto;+142
|at WASHINGTON;-143;Columbus;+133
|at NASHVILLE;-255;Colorado;+225
|at ANAHEIM;-144;San;Jose;+134
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
