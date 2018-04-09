BC-Sports-Odds

Pregame.com Line

Tuesday

Major League Baseball

National League

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
at WASHINGTON;-220;Atlanta;+200
Philadelphia;-177;at;Cincinnati;+165
at New York;-185;at;MIAMI;+170
at ST. LOUIS;-173;Milwaukee;+161
New York;-179;at;MIAMI;+167
at COLORADO;-157;San;Diego;+147
at San Francisco;-113;Arizona;+103
at Chicago;-143;Pittsburgh;+133

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
at CHICAGO;-105;Tampa;Bay;+105
at CLEVELAND;-186;Detroit;+171
Toronto;-119;at;BALTIMORE;+109
At BOSTON;-135;New;York;+125
Los Angeles;-126;at;TEXAS;+116
Houston;-137;at;MINNESOTA;+127
Seattle;-124;at;KANSAS;CITY;+114

Tuesday

Interleague

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
at LOS ANGELES;-137;Oakland;+127

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
at INDIANA;6½;(217½);Charlotte
Philadelphia;9½;(223½);at;ATLANTA
at WASHINGTON;6½;(206½);Boston
at DALLAS;OFF;(OFF);Phoenix
at UTAH;7;(212);Golden;State
at LOS ANGELES;OFF;(OFF);Houston

NHL

Wednesday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
at WINNIPEG;-167;Minnesota;+157
at PITTSBURGH;-180;Philadelphia;+165
at LAS VEGAS;-135;Los;Angeles;+125
at TAMPA BAY;-220;New;Jersey;+200

NHL

Thursday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
at BOSTON;-152;Toronto;+142
at WASHINGTON;-143;Columbus;+133
at NASHVILLE;-255;Colorado;+225
at ANAHEIM;-144;San;Jose;+134

