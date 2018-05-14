BC-Transactions, Writethru,0276
Monday's Sports Transactions
By The Associated Press
BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Activated RHP Steven Wright. Placed RHP Hector Velazquez on the 10-day DL. Sent RHP Tyler Thornburg and 2B Dustin Pedroia on a rehab assignments to Pawtucket Red Sox.
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed 3B Jeimer Candelario on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 13. Recalled INF r Dawel Lugo from Toledo (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled INF-OF Hunter Dozier from Omaha (PCL). Placed 1B Lucas Duda on the 10-day DL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent RHP Blake Wood on a rehab assignment to Inland (Cal). Placed RHP Keynan Middleton on 10-day DL. Recalled Felix Pena from Salt Lake (PCL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated INF/OF Brandon Drury from the 10-day DL and optioned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Transferred the rehab assignments for 1B Greg Bird and OF Billy McKinney to Trenton (EL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected INF Gordon Beckham from Tacoma (PCL). Placed INF Robinson Cano on the 10-day DL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Hunter Wood from Durham (IL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned LF Anthony Alford to Buffalo (IL).
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHPs Michael Lorenzen and Anthony DeSclafani on a rehab assignments to Pensacola (SL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned C Kyle Farmer and CF Tim Locastro to Oklahoma City (PCL). Activated 3B Logan Forsythe from the 10-day DL.
NEW YORK METS — Activated RF Jay Bruce from the paternity list. Optioned 1B Dominic Smith to Las Vegas (PCL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Jake Thompson to Lehigh Valley (IL). Sent RHP Victor Arano on a rehab assignment to Reading (EL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent 2B Josh Harrison on a rehab assignment to Altoona (EL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent RHP Alex Reyes on a rehab assignment to Peoria (MWL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned INF Carlos Asuaje and RF Hunter Renfroe to El Paso (PCL). Selected the contract of OF Franmil Reyes from El Paso.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Alen Hanson on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 13. Recalled OF Austin Slater from Sacramento (PCL).
Midwest League
QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Announced RHPs Tanner Duncan and Leovanny Rodriguez have been transferred from extended spring training. RHP Announced RHP Robert Corniel was transferred to Buies Creek (Cal).
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Ramon Cabrera. Placed C Keith Ezersky on the inactive list.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DT Siupeli Anau, WR C.J. Duncan, LB Airius Moore and OL Greg Pyke.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Matt Fleming, DB John Franklin III, OL Jeremi Hall, DB Tyrin Holloway and OL Matt McCants. Released OL Travis Averill, LB Howard Jones, OL Cameron Lee and LB Nyles Morgan.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed QB Brogan Roback, DB Tigie Sankoh and LB Genard Avery.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Deontez Alexander, TE Marcus Lucas and CB Josh Okonye. Waived WR Kyle Lewis. Waived-injured TE Brandon Barnes.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Justice Liggins and DE Patrick Afriyie.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed P Corey Bojorquez. Released WR Darren Andrews.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DT Jay Bromley, LB KeShun Freeman, OL Michael Ola and FB Ryan Yurachek. Waived LB Adam Bighill, OL Daronte Bouldin, and DBs Rickey Jefferson and Bradley Sylve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived CB Brandon Dixon, OT Adam Bisnowaty, LB Derrick Mathews, CB C.J. Goodwin, TE Stephen Baggett and CB Bryon Fields. Signed G Chris Scott, CB Chris Lewis-Harris, G Malcolm Bunche, WR Alonzo Russell, DB Mike Jones and RB Robert Martin.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed P Johnny Townsend, S Dallin Leavitt and LS Drew Scott.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed S Marcell Harris to a four-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with TE Anthony Firsker, DB Joseph Este, LB Robert Spillane, LB Tobenna Okeke and DE Connor Flagel. Waived QB Tyler Ferguson, CB Elijaah Goins, CB Ryan McKinley and RB Larry Rose.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Vontae Diggs, C Casey Dunn and WR Darvin Kidsy. Waived WR Mikah Holer and C Sean Welsh.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WRs Tyrone Pierre and Daniel Petermann, K Felix Mernard-Briere and DB Tharold Simon.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Washington D Michal Kempny $2,419.35 for cross-checking Tampa Bay F Cedric Paquette during a May 13 game at Tampa.
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Manitoba F Patrice Cormier one game for his actions in a May 11 game at Rockford.
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Fort Wayne's Dennis Kravchenko and Colorado's Gabriel Verpaelst five games each, and Fort Wayne's Daniel Maggio and Colorado's Joey Ratelle three games apiece, and fined them undisclosed amounts for their part in an altercation before the start of a May 13 game.
COLLEGE
NCAA — Named Dean Blandino football's director of instant replay and Anthony Holman managing director for championships operations and playing rules.
DAVIS & ELKINS — Named Evan Merrill men's lacrosse coach.
FLORIDA GULF COAST — Named Justin Farr men's assistant basketball coach.
NYU — Announced the resignation of women's basketball coach Lauren Hall-Gregory.
PENN STATE — Announced men's basketball guard Kyle McCloskey has transferred from Villanova.
SOUTH CAROLINA — Announced women's graduate basketball G Nelly Perry has transferred from Clemson.
VANDERBILT — Named Shereka Wright women's associate head basketball coach.
